The governor made the announcement in a statement in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16 council chairmen and their councillors were suspended from office in June 2019.

“The governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ (Suspension) Order 2020.

“This order extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months.

”This extension, which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in public interest.

“The extension comes on the heels of the yet-to-be-concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” Ajakaye said.