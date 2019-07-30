Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Tuesday while briefing newsmen during his tour of some government agencies in Alausa, Lagos.

“Due to critical role of media in reportage of government activities to people, and the importance of communication, which is a two-way thing; any government without the media is on a journey to nowhere,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the relationship between the government and the media should be “a symbiotic one’’.

“Let me implore you to continue to work with us, with the highest level of professionalism, joining hands with us to serve Lagosians better.

“Communication is key, and getting the right reports to the people is also vital.

“Without this, the entire purpose of all the good works we are doing would have been defeated.

“As I said earlier, any government that does not work closely with the media would have succeeded in embarking on a journey to nowhere,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that being in government was a privilege, saying that members of his cabinet’s sincere desire was to serve to the best of their abilities.

Sanwo-Olu said government was about the people and their welfare, adding that the governed remained top priority for him.