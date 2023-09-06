ADVERTISEMENT
Government officials sell donated palliatives in Nasarawa markets

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects had been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.

The DSS has disrupted the activities of the crime syndicate (image used for illustrative purpose only) [NAN]
The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Afunanya said that the service had received complaints from some states relating to diversion and sale of palliatives meant for their citizens

"Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

"While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives.

"Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold," he said.

He urged members of the public with information relating to palliatives diversion to report to relevant security agencies for necessary action.

