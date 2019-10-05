Makinde stated this on Saturday in Ibadan during the wedding ceremony of the two sons of Pastor Femi Emmanuel – Peter and Paul, the Founder of the Living Spring International Chapel, Ibadan.

The governor said that people in position of authority should know that the resources of their respective states were not theirs but they were managing such resources on behalf of the people.

He said what should be paramount in the minds of leaders was how to be fair to the people that brought them into power.

”I have been asking that question since May 29 when I was sworn-in as governor.

”What is it can we do to be fair to our people, can we give their money to them through spending it on the education of their children, to improve the healthcare facilities, to fix roads among others ?

”This is what we are using Oyo state resources to do and we will continue using it to improve the well being of the people and bring development to the state.” he stated.

Makinde also urged the couples to be fair to one another, saying their marriage journey would be smooth if they prioritised fairness to each other.

Earlier in his sermon, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of the Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, urged the two couples to live with fear of God.

Ibiyeomie, whose sermon theme was ‘Reflecting Heaven in Home’, urged the new couples to let their ways of life reflect heaven in their respective homes.

He said God established every home for blessing, saying living according to the dictate of God would surely make their marriages to be blessed.