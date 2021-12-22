RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has urged residents of Maiduguri to give President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome during his visit on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Zulum made the call when he inspected the completed Custom flyover project on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said that President Buhari had initiated viable programmes which impacted positively on the lives of people of the state.

The President, he said, accorded priority to the restoration of peace and security as well as livelihood support to the people of the state.

The governor said that the president had provided necessary support to facilitate the restoration of electricity supply in the state.

“The president deserve commendation for approving millions of dollars for procurement of weapons and equipment for the military and other security services to enable them to execute the counter insurgency campaign,” he said.

According to him, the state government is working to ensure speedy completion of the Maiduguri Gas Power Plant in March 2022, to ensure steady power supply to Maiduguri metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president is billed to inaugurate viable projects executed by Zulum’s administration during his official visit to the state.

The projects include the Custom flyover, 20km Custom – Muna dual carriageway and the Centre For Distance Learning, University of Maiduguri.

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

