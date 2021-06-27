Gov Zulum suspends French NGO for using a hotel in Maiduguri for shooting training

The humanitarian non-governmental organisation was suspended after the state government discovered that it was using a hotel in Maiduguri for training some aid workers on shooting.

While announcing the suspension, Zulum’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the French NGO was found using toy guns and simulators in training exercises at a hotel located off the Circular Road in Maiduguri.

Gusau said residents near the hotel had reported to officials that they were hearing gunshot sounds from the hotel, adding that the state government further reported to the matter to the GRA Divisional Police Headquarters, which oversees the hotel’s location.

According to Punch, the police found some toy pistols at the hotel, while two trainers, both Nigerians, were arrested.

Gusau said Zulum “acknowledges and deeply appreciates the roles of credible NGOs which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions in different parts of Borno.

“He assured them of the government’s continued cooperation and support while also upholding obedience to prevailing laws, policies and rules guiding all activities and actions across the state.”

However, two workers of the NGO arrested by the police Chinedu Charles and Abdullahi Mustapha, have disclosed to the police that were using the toy guns to rehearse for a drama in which they were to act as Civilian Joint Task Force members.

Charles said, “I came out of the hotel with a gun held up in the air and within three minutes, the whole place was filled with people. The gun was a toy gun. We were using it for rehearsal. We were to act as Civilian JTF members in the drama.”

According to Mustapha, “The guns are toy guns. One of them was even broken. Women and children started running when they saw the guns. Our officers are French and they were there with us.”