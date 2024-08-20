Gov Zulum shares FG’s foodstuffs to 10,000 households in Borno

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum also disbursed the state government cash support of ₦150m to 15,000 women to complement the FG’s effort.

Speaking at the ceremony in Mafa town on Tuesday, Zulum said the grains were the last batch of the 20 trucks from the federal government.

He expressed gratitude to the administration under President Bola Tinubu for the support and called for support and understanding from the citizens.

