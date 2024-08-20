ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Zulum shares FG’s foodstuffs to 10,000 households in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum thanked President Bola Tinubu for the support and called for support and understanding from the citizens.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum also disbursed the state government cash support of ₦150m to 15,000 women to complement the FG’s effort.

Speaking at the ceremony in Mafa town on Tuesday, Zulum said the grains were the last batch of the 20 trucks from the federal government.

He expressed gratitude to the administration under President Bola Tinubu for the support and called for support and understanding from the citizens.

This, according to him, will enable the government at all levels to implement more policies and programmes that will alleviate the suffering of generality.

