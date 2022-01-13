Gov Zulum seeks UN support to resettle persons displaced by terrorists

“There are over 50,000 resettled farmers that returned to their recovered communities who are in need of support to pick up their lives once again.

“We also need humanitarian support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in many camps outside Maiduguri.

“We want your help in medium and long term sustainable solutions. Let’s work together in addressing greys areas and avoid duplication of some programmes,” Zulum said.

The governor who denied reports of IDPs being forced to vacate camps in Maiduguri, adding that all resettlement was done inline with Kampala Convention.

He pointed out that with the gradual return of peace, many displaced persons staying in Maiduguri camps and neighbouring countries were desperate to return to their ancestral homes.

He said that his administration has already set up a committee to monitor progress of resettled communities with a view to addressing challenges that might crop up.

Earlier, the Acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmake said they were in Borno for familiarisation visit and see how to build on the successes recorded in addressing the humanitarian situation in the state.

Schmake said UN would continue to complement government effort in achieving what is best for the people, particularly in overcoming dependency on aides.