RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Zulum seeks UN support to resettle persons displaced by terrorists

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has sought for the support of the UN agencies for the ongoing rehabilitation and resettlement programme of the state government

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)
Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)

Zulum made the call on Wednesday while receiving the Acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmake who led a UN delegation on a courtesy call on the governor in Maiduguri.

Recommended articles

“There are over 50,000 resettled farmers that returned to their recovered communities who are in need of support to pick up their lives once again.

“We also need humanitarian support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in many camps outside Maiduguri.

“We want your help in medium and long term sustainable solutions. Let’s work together in addressing greys areas and avoid duplication of some programmes,” Zulum said.

The governor who denied reports of IDPs being forced to vacate camps in Maiduguri, adding that all resettlement was done inline with Kampala Convention.

He pointed out that with the gradual return of peace, many displaced persons staying in Maiduguri camps and neighbouring countries were desperate to return to their ancestral homes.

He said that his administration has already set up a committee to monitor progress of resettled communities with a view to addressing challenges that might crop up.

Earlier, the Acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmake said they were in Borno for familiarisation visit and see how to build on the successes recorded in addressing the humanitarian situation in the state.

Schmake said UN would continue to complement government effort in achieving what is best for the people, particularly in overcoming dependency on aides.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that allocated N23billion to the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK to spend £16m as educational support to Nigeria's North-East

UK to spend £16m as educational support to Nigeria's North-East

Governor Umahi's strategy to win 2023 presidential election is...God

Governor Umahi's strategy to win 2023 presidential election is...God

WHO appoints Saraki's wife Inaugural Ambassador for global health

WHO appoints Saraki's wife Inaugural Ambassador for global health

Customs intercepts contraband from Benin Republic worth N7.8bn in 2021

Customs intercepts contraband from Benin Republic worth N7.8bn in 2021

PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election

PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election

Lawan says Senate will work on reducing Nigeria's borrowing

Lawan says Senate will work on reducing Nigeria's borrowing

COVID-19: NCDC records 432 new cases, 6 deaths

COVID-19: NCDC records 432 new cases, 6 deaths

Ebonyi PDP Spokesman slumps in court

Ebonyi PDP Spokesman slumps in court

Gov Zulum seeks UN support to resettle persons displaced by terrorists

Gov Zulum seeks UN support to resettle persons displaced by terrorists

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

adebayo-alao-akala

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]