RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum said that the security personnel deserve our empathy, especially when civilians think about celebrating the season.

Troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields (NAN)
Troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields (NAN)

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, had applauded men and women of the armed forces, who are celebrating Christmas while fighting Boko Haram insurgents to fully restore peace to the state.

Recommended articles

The governor, in a goodwill message on Saturday in Maiduguri by his Spokesman, Mr Isa Gusau, said the armed forces and other security agencies who were working towards ensuring peaceful celebration and protection of the citizens deserve our respect, love, trust and prayers.

Zulum said that the security personnel deserve our empathy, especially when civilians think about celebrating the season, soldiers in particular and other security personnel as well as volunteers were holding forth in the front lines.

He said that the soldiers were working to contain the insurgents, who never mean well, and who always want to ruin every joyous moment.

The governor, who described Christians in Borno as “hard working, dedicated, peace loving and easy going fellow citizens,” urged them to pray for the victory of the military to end the insurgency.

“We should pray hard with the hope that in future celebration, troops should be able to celebrate with their families.

“I also joyfully felicitate our dear Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State, who have, over the years, proved to be hard working, dedicated, peace loving and easy going fellow citizens.

“I urge the sustenance of these unique attributes and call on all citizens to remain united especially with the challenges we have faced together in over 12 years.

“I must commend the entire people of Borno State for showing courage that is indomitable. Only indomitable people could have resisted the kind of challenge Borno has faced, and is still facing even though, to a comparatively lesser extent.

“I strongly admire the courage in our people and the relentless determination to move on. I salute the good people of Borno State as I once again felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters at Christmas.

“May God grant us peace in Borno, the rest of the northeast and the whole of Nigeria. Merry Christmas to our brothers and sisters all over Borno State and Nigeria,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

Ortom urges Nigerians not to lose hope

Ortom urges Nigerians not to lose hope

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]