Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

The governor, in a goodwill message on Saturday in Maiduguri by his Spokesman, Mr Isa Gusau, said the armed forces and other security agencies who were working towards ensuring peaceful celebration and protection of the citizens deserve our respect, love, trust and prayers.

Zulum said that the security personnel deserve our empathy, especially when civilians think about celebrating the season, soldiers in particular and other security personnel as well as volunteers were holding forth in the front lines.

He said that the soldiers were working to contain the insurgents, who never mean well, and who always want to ruin every joyous moment.

The governor, who described Christians in Borno as “hard working, dedicated, peace loving and easy going fellow citizens,” urged them to pray for the victory of the military to end the insurgency.

“We should pray hard with the hope that in future celebration, troops should be able to celebrate with their families.

“I also joyfully felicitate our dear Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State, who have, over the years, proved to be hard working, dedicated, peace loving and easy going fellow citizens.

“I urge the sustenance of these unique attributes and call on all citizens to remain united especially with the challenges we have faced together in over 12 years.

“I must commend the entire people of Borno State for showing courage that is indomitable. Only indomitable people could have resisted the kind of challenge Borno has faced, and is still facing even though, to a comparatively lesser extent.

“I strongly admire the courage in our people and the relentless determination to move on. I salute the good people of Borno State as I once again felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters at Christmas.