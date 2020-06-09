The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the quarters known as Indimi Estate comprise 100 two-bedroom houses.

They were constructed by a businessman in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, as his contribution in complementing government’s efforts in resettling returnees in the town affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Malam Isa Gusau, Spokesman for the governor, in a statement, said Zulum who was on a visit to Bama had re-allocated the houses to some displaced and homeless persons.

He quoted the governor as saying that those earlier allocated the quarters showed that they did not need them.

“Borno State Government has revoked all allocations of houses at Indimi Estate.

“We cannot tolerate a situation where people claim ownership of those houses while they are living in Maiduguri,” Gusau quoted the governor as saying.

While in Bama, the governor paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Bama, and supervised the distribution of foodstuffs jointly provided by the state and Federal Government to 25,000 displaced persons.

The governor also announced plans to reopen some schools in the area as well as plan to return people from refugee camps in Cameroon.