Gov Zulum reshuffles cabinet, redeploys Commissioners

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has effected a ‘minor’ cabinet reshuffle, redeploying three commissioners.

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Danjuma Ali on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Ali said the Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus moves to the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

The Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Lawan Walama moves to the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development.

He also said that the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kaka-Shehu Lawan is to oversee the Ministry of Environment.

In another development, Gov. Zulum has approved the reconstitution of the board of the Borno Primary Health Care Development Agency with Ahmed Tijani as Chairman.

Ali, said that Gov. Zulum also approved the appointment of Dr Joseph Jatau as Chairman of the Borno Hospital Management Board with immediate effect.

Also appointed with immediate effect is Abubakar Suleiman as Acting General Manager of Borno Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA).

In the same vein, he said, in accordance with section nine (9) sub-section one (1) of Borno Primary Health Care Development Agency Law, 2013, the governor has approved the appointment of Dr Abba Goni as Executive Director State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

