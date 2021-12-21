Gov Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to volunteers fighting Boko Haram

The governor included sanitation staff who are involved in cleaning up communities destroyed by insurgents before reconstruction as well as cleaners working in government establishments and agencies.

He said that the gesture was to show gratitude to the volunteers for their gallantry and sacrifices in complementing the efforts of the military and other armed forces in the fight against insurgents.

“You all, our gallant volunteers, have been working assiduously to secure Borno State. Even though you are in thousands, there is no amount of support that is too much considering the sacrifices you make.

“On behalf of the entire people of Borno, I convey our deepest appreciation. We are eternally grateful for all the sacrifices you have been making. Thank you so much.

”As early as 6a.m., many of you are on our streets sweeping.

”Many of you are involved with the cleaning of our communities before reconstructions. We recognise that your contributions are very essential and we thank you so much”, he said.

The Governor also announced the release of one bag of rice to each of the volunteers and sanitation workers in addition to the support.