Zulum gave the directives on Thursday in Maiduguri while inspecting some of the recovered vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicles were recovered by the Committee on Evacuation, Repairs and Auctioning of Grounded Vehicles set up by the governor.

Zulum, who lauded the committee for the good job, assured it of sustain support to continue in the onerous responsibility.

The governor lamented the lack of maintenance culture in civil service, pointing out that some of the abandoned vehicles were new ones with minor faults.

“It is more disheartening that among these vehicles are brand new ones, there are more than one hundred that were used for not more than one year.

“Lack of maintenance culture, lack of commitment is killing our state. The statistics is very scaring, we have more than 200 tractors abandoned because of minor faults,” Zulum said.

The governor noted that in his home local government of Mafa alone, there are about 21 abandoned tractors.

“Let me warn, if we find out that any of such tractors have been diverted before the visit of this committee, believe me the secretary of such local government will be summarily dismissed.

“These are the assets of the state, it can add value to the lives of our people,

“I have given you directives to liase with the procurement unit to auction all the recovered vehicles. However, those that require minor repairs can be rehabilitated and put back to use,” Zulum said.

Earlier, the committee chairman, Lawan Abba-Wakilbe, informed the governor that about 146 of the vehicles and equipments recovered were recovered from private automobile mechanics.

He explained that the vehicles were abandoned for about two years over minor repairs.