Gov Zulum distributes 447 housing units, food items to home-bound IDPs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor assured that his administration would provide agricultural kits and entrepreneurship support for the returnees to promote their sustainable livelihoods.

Zulum said Boko Haram insurgents displaced the beneficiaries from their homes, but that the government had provided essential humanitarian support for them to return home and become self-reliant.

He said the beneficiary households were drawn from two IDP camps – 197 from Kawar Maila camp and 250 from Dalori town.

He added that each of the 447 households, comprising about 2,500 family members received food items, mats, blankets and clothing materials.

The governor assured that his administration would provide agricultural kits and entrepreneurship support for the returnees to promote their sustainable livelihoods.

“It is no longer sustainable to keep people in the IDP camps; we want people to be responsible members in their various communities and to contribute to the development of the state.

"We are returning them to their ancestral homes so they can start fending for themselves,’’ Zulum said.

The governor noted that all official IDP camps in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and its environs had been closed since 2023 and assured that all informal camps in Maiduguri would be closed before May 29.

“We have started the closure of all informal IDP camps in Maiduguri and we shall close all of them before May 29,’’ Zulum assured.

