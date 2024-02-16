ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Zulum declares 1-day fast to tackle economic hardship, insecurity

Nurudeen Shotayo

Besides the call for divine intervention, the Governor said his government was taking decisive steps to alleviate the people's suffering.

Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]
Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

Recommended articles

The Governor made the call during a statewide broadcast on Friday, February 16, 2024, where he provided updates on his government's efforts to provide succour for the people.

He enjoined Christians and Muslims in the state to voluntarily observe a one-day fast on Monday, February 19, 2024, to seek divine intervention for their socio-economic issues.

“I speak to you today with a heavy heart, but also with a determination to address the challenges that have befallen our beloved state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am deeply troubled by the recent hardships faced by our citizens, particularly the high cost of food items,” Zulum said.

He added, “I understand the burden that this places on families and individuals.

”Fellow citizens, as people of faith and from our previous experience, I implore on his eminence, the Shehu of Borno, the Chief Imam, Imams, and the Christian brothers and the Citizens of Borno State to observe a one-day voluntary fast on Monday the 19th February 2024.

Governor Zulum also assured residents that his government was taking decisive steps to ameliorate their suffering.

”Our government is focusing on reviving agriculture in the state, intending to increase food production and reduce our reliance on food palliative. We are investing in modern farming techniques, providing support to local farmers, and creating incentives for agricultural innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

”It is for this reason, that I have extensively engaged with stakeholders particularly those in the business of essential commodities that include all forms of grains and building materials. We have taken far-reaching decisions to mitigate the rising cost of essential goods.

”Furthermore, it is with great concern that I address the recent planting of mines on major roads by some miscreants. These cowardly acts have not only threatened the safety of our citizens but have also hindered the movement of goods and services essential for our state’s development.

”I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly with security forces to rid our roads of these deadly devices and to ensure the safety of all those who travel within our state. I believe there are forces behind sabotaging the gains recorded so far. However, we are working to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP distributes ₦69m to deceased families, injured officers in Ebonyi

IGP distributes ₦69m to deceased families, injured officers in Ebonyi

INEC warns Edo guber aspirants to pull down campaign billboards, jingles

INEC warns Edo guber aspirants to pull down campaign billboards, jingles

Lagos lawmaker cries out, says drug abuse becoming a national problem

Lagos lawmaker cries out, says drug abuse becoming a national problem

Nasarawa Police arrest 10 for allegedly stealing 45 children, recover 6 victims

Nasarawa Police arrest 10 for allegedly stealing 45 children, recover 6 victims

Bi-Courtney warns passengers against vandalising airport property, threatens litigation

Bi-Courtney warns passengers against vandalising airport property, threatens litigation

Sanwo-Olu pledges to clear pension backlog in April

Sanwo-Olu pledges to clear pension backlog in April

AEDC apologises to customers over power interruption

AEDC apologises to customers over power interruption

Minister warns Nigerians against making inflammatory comments against govt

Minister warns Nigerians against making inflammatory comments against govt

Lagos paid ₦138.1bn accrued pension to 34,178 in 17 years – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos paid ₦138.1bn accrued pension to 34,178 in 17 years – Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali [Twitter:Oganlamedia]

Nothing must happen to Nwabali - NANS warns South Africans

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final.

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others