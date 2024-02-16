Gov Zulum declares 1-day fast to tackle economic hardship, insecurity

The Governor made the call during a statewide broadcast on Friday, February 16, 2024, where he provided updates on his government's efforts to provide succour for the people.

He enjoined Christians and Muslims in the state to voluntarily observe a one-day fast on Monday, February 19, 2024, to seek divine intervention for their socio-economic issues.

“I speak to you today with a heavy heart, but also with a determination to address the challenges that have befallen our beloved state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am deeply troubled by the recent hardships faced by our citizens, particularly the high cost of food items,” Zulum said.

He added, “I understand the burden that this places on families and individuals.

”Fellow citizens, as people of faith and from our previous experience, I implore on his eminence, the Shehu of Borno, the Chief Imam, Imams, and the Christian brothers and the Citizens of Borno State to observe a one-day voluntary fast on Monday the 19th February 2024.”

Governor Zulum also assured residents that his government was taking decisive steps to ameliorate their suffering.

”Our government is focusing on reviving agriculture in the state, intending to increase food production and reduce our reliance on food palliative. We are investing in modern farming techniques, providing support to local farmers, and creating incentives for agricultural innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

”It is for this reason, that I have extensively engaged with stakeholders particularly those in the business of essential commodities that include all forms of grains and building materials. We have taken far-reaching decisions to mitigate the rising cost of essential goods.

”Furthermore, it is with great concern that I address the recent planting of mines on major roads by some miscreants. These cowardly acts have not only threatened the safety of our citizens but have also hindered the movement of goods and services essential for our state’s development.