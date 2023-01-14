Gov Zulum approves 8-day holiday for schools because of elections
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved an 8-day addendum to the 2022/2023 school academic calendar in the state.
He said that government declared eight days holidays for the upcoming general elections in Febuary, to also enable the usage of schools as Collation Centres.
NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for February 25, while governorship and state assembly elections will hold on March 11.
