The new Shehu succeeds his father, Shehu Kyari, who died on April 27.

Presenting the letter of appointment to the new Shehu on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda, congratulated him for being the choice of the kingmakers.

“The governor has directed that you should remain in Bama so that you can give a sense of belonging to the people; your role as a leader is very crucial and principal to the establishment of civil authorities in Bama.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda presenting letter of appointment to new Emir of Bama, Shehu Umar. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

“Your appointment was based on your proven integrity, impeccable record of service to the people of Bama in particular, and service to humanity in general.

“This appointment is conferred on you by the Executive Governor of Borno; you are hereby expected to exhibit high sense of justice, equity, fairness to all people of Bama,” Jidda said.

The new Shehu, until his appointment, was a businessman.

Responding on behalf of Bama Emirate Council, the Kaigama of Bama Emirate, Dr Baba-Kura Kaigama, expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for choosing Shehu Umar as new Emir of Bama.