Yusuf thanks Tinubu for 70 fertiliser trucks, supporting State's agricultural goals

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano is a leading crop-producing state, well-suited for cultivating staple crops like rice, maize, soybeans, and others.

L-R: President Bola Tinubu in a handshake with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [SolaceBase]
This is contained in a statement issued by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Malam Sunusi Bature, in Kano on Friday. Bature quoted Yusuf as expressing gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Kano state.

He said, "This donation aligns with the state’s commitment to agricultural transformation, ensuring accessibility and affordability of high-quality agricultural inputs to enhance crop production.”

The governor said he had earlier directed the state Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) to begin large-scale fertiliser production for the 2024 rainy season, aiming to support smallholder farmers. Kano, a leading crop-producing state, is well-suited for cultivating staple crops like rice, maize, soybeans, and others.

