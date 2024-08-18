ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yusuf denies awarding drug supply contracts for 44 Kano LGAs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf also urged the good people of the state to exercise patience pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye and the Director-General, Media and Publicity to Yusuf, Sanusi Bature, issued in Kano on Sunday.

It said, ”The Governor, therefore, directed the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) to immediately investigate the allegation and report the outcome for further necessary action.”

