Yari, addressing newsmen at a press briefing in Gusau, said, “I am also in support of the declaration of state of emergency if it will save the lives of people of the state.”

He warned politicians against politicising the disturbing security situation in the state.

“We are talking about the lives of our people and this needs the coming together of all, so that the crisis can end.

“If the provisions of my office had allowed me to carry arms against the bandits, l would have done so.

“But, if I am not around, there are capable hands that collaborate with the security team in the fight against the bandits.

“The securitymen are doing their best.

“But, it is sad to know that some of the people involved in the kidnappings are close relatives or associates of the victims, which is part of the reasons the problem is persisting.

“We must all come together and expose anyone or group that is part of these hoodlums, and we should also pray for Allah’s intervention,” Yari said.

