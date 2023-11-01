ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yahaya seeks partnership with PSN to address healthcare challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yahaya stated that the collaboration will ensure the availability of essential medicines, tackling counterfeit drugs and improving healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya. (tgnews)
He made the call in Gombe on Tuesday at the 2023 National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

Yahaya said the collaboration with PSN would address the challenges facing the healthcare sector, such as ensuring the availability of essential medicines, tackling counterfeit drugs and improving healthcare infrastructure in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing quality healthcare for the residents of Gombe state.

”It is our collective responsibility to work towards the common goal of ensuring that every citizen in Gombe state has access to safe, affordable and effective medications and healthcare service,” said the governor.

Yahaya said his administration is making efforts in the state to address brain drain syndrome through the training of pharmacists at the Gombe State University.

“Today, our state owned institution is the largest producer of pharmacists to our health institutions,” he added.

Yahaya commended PSN for its dedication to the advancement of pharmaceutical practice and healthcare in our country. He urged pharmacists to come up with recommendations that would go a long way in shaping government policies and programmes that will positively impact on the wellbeing of the people.

Prof Cyril Osifo, the President of PSN, disclosed that over 2 million unregistered pharmaceutical premises, coupled with over 35% of open drug markets were operating in Nigeria. He lamented the thriving drug abuse seriously consuming Nigerian youths and women, adding that they will do everything possible to stop the ugly trend.

He emphasised the need for funding which will help PSN to carry out its duty effectively.

”The Federal Government is compelled in Section 9(1) of the PSN Act 2022 to provide budgetary allocation to PSN, hence the need for fund allocation,” he stated.

