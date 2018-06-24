Pulse.ng logo
Gov Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed stranded at APC Convention

APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil Defence officers take over Kogi, Kwara stand

The APC Convention currently taking place at the Eagles square would see the election of national excos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja. play

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed (L) and Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau (R)

(Pulse)
Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands allocated to both States at the APC National Convention in Abuja.

Governor Bello was seen walking round the Eagle Square, venue of the event, the Information minister was also seen by Pulse correspondent making calls to ascertain the reason for the takeover.

The Information minister is currently sitting at the Kano State stand.

Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu, is also seated at the Kano stand alongside Abdulrahman Dambazau (Interior) and Audu Ogbeh (Agriculture).

Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja. play

Eagle Square, venue of the APC Convention

(Pulse)

Although no official reason was given for the action, the takeover by security agents may not be unconnected with the fact that executives produced from the parallel congresses may show up at the venue -- a situation that may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Kogi and Kwara are part of the States where parallel APC congresses were witnessed.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Information minister camps produced two sets of executives from their States.

Governor Bello and Senator Dino Melaye have also not been best of friends in recent times. They are both delegates to the convention.

"They (security agents) are there for a reason. They will stand up when it is time. Don't worry," a security detail who craved anonymity assured.

The APC Convention currently taking place at the Eagle square on Saturday, June 23, 2018, will see the election of national excos of the ruling party including the Chairman, Secretary, zonal chairmen amongst others.

Heavy rainfall has delayed the commencement of the event by a few hours as the convention is yet to start as at 1pm.

Governors, Senators and House of Representative members and other delegates are still arriving the venue of the event.

