Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday reassured the Nigerian youths of his commitment to continuous support for programmes and policies aimed at advancing the cause of youths when called upon.

Bello gave the assurance when the newly elected President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr Al-Mustapha Abdullahi, the council excos and members of Kogi chapter, paid him a courtesy visit at his Okene residence.

The governor congratulated the NYCN President and the exco members over their emergence to stir the affairs of the council at the extraordinary congress held in Abuja.

Bello urged the new council’s leadership to be focused and maximise their tenure in the interest of millions of Nigerian youths.

He assured the youth of his willingness to always respond to their call when the need arose, saying; “I belong to you all and you all belong to me.’’

“I want you to relate with me on issues that border on affairs of the Nigerian youths and I will always be there for you.

“Please utilise your tenure to address the critical challenges faced by our youths and do not be distracted,” Bello advised.

Earlier, Abdullahi thanked the governor for his youth-friendly policies geared towards the development of Kogi and Nigerian youths in general.

The NYCN president commended the governor for accommodating youths and giving them a sense of recognition in his government.

He urged the people of Kogi, especially the youths, to support the re-election bid of the governor, saying he had done well for them in the state.

The council president enjoined the governor to continue to give the youths his full support, saying they would not disappoint him.

“’We will leave the youth council far better than the way we met it; we will lay a solid foundation for the NYCN,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of NYCN, Kogi chapter, Mr Israel Alonge, commended the governor for his continuous support for youths through numerous empowerment programmes across the state.

Alonge assured Bello that Kogi youths would reciprocate the gesture come Nov. 16, by voting overwhelmingly for him.