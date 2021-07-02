Gov Yahaya approves salary increment for district, village heads in Gombe

”The increment is because of the pivotal role traditional leaders play in their domains as well as fulfillment of the pledge made by the governor to them during his campaigns.

”The increment takes effect from June. 165 district heads and 602 village heads will benefit.

“The district heads who were placed on GL 6 will now move to GL 12 while the village heads, who were placed on GL 3, would move to GL 8.

”There is a monthly impress of N15, 000 for all the district heads.”

On the issue of houses for the traditional leaders, Dasuki said that consultants had been sent to assess the situation and report back to the government on what was required to renovate their houses.

Dasuki charged the traditional leaders to continue to play their roles in ensuring security in their communities by being vigilant to observe any attempt to breach peace in their domains.

In his response on behalf of the traditional leaders, the senior district head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar thanked Gov. Yahaya for the gesture, adding that it had been long since they had such gesture.

Abubakar charged all district and village heads to see the increment as an opportunity to further support the government in enhancing security of their communities.

He further appealed to the media to help promote good governance through accurate reportage of the ongoing development projects in the state, adding that the health and education sectors amongst others had been impacted.

In an interview with newsmen, Kamaru Gurama, the district head of Padon-shilua who expressed his thanks to the governor, said:”I have been receiving N26, 000 but with the increment,my salary may reach N56, 000.

”The amount represents 50 per cent increase”, adding that village heads before now took N23, 000 as salaries."

He advised traditional leaders to “stick to their responsibilities and we are responsible for the security in our domains.”