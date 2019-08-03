The Bills are Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019, Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill No. 6 of 2019 and Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Bill No. 7 of 2019.

The governor said that his administration was committed to entrenching good governance and the rule of law.

He said that the government would diligently implement the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Park (Prohibition) Law to clean up Port Harcourt and its environs.

“We have vowed to bring Port Harcourt back to its Garden City status. This law will help us stop illegal street trading, illegal motor parks and illegal markets within the city centre.

“We are not going to allow the littering of the state capital. In the next few weeks, people will see improvements in Port Harcourt,’’ he said.

He also directed the Attorney General to officially approach the Chief Judge of Rivers on the appointment of magistrates for the mobile courts.

“We have six mobile courts, so as they arrest offenders, they will be tried and sentenced by the courts. We did not start implementation because there was no law,” Wike said.

The governor also said that the state government had employed workers to fully implement the law.

According to him, 400 workers will work in shifts until 8pm daily to ensure that street trading and operation of illegal markets and motor parks are curbed.

On the environmental law, Wike said that government will work toward improving sanitation in the state.

“We are spending N6 billion to evacuate waste annually. Even at that, people carelessly dump refuse on the road.

“This time, if you generate refuse, you will pay government to clear it. The Honourable Attorney General is to prepare a bill to be sent to the House of Assembly over these environmental issues,” he said.

The Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Mr Ikuinyi Ibani, said that the legislature was pleased with Wike’s achievements and would continue to support his administration.

He said that the three laws were focused on enhancing the living standard of the people.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Martins Amaewhule, had presented the three bills to the governor for assent.