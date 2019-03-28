Wike also in Port Harcourt inaugurated a similar commission on the violent attack on the state judiciary and destruction of property at the judiciary complex, Port Harcourt on May 11, 2018.

The governor charged the commissions to submit their reports within 30 days.

Justice Monina Danagogo is the Chairman of the commission on election violence while Justice Simeon Amadi chairs the second commission.

He said although the tasks of the two judicial commissions of inquiry would be tasking, the members should work diligently and deliver within schedule.

The terms of reference for the first commission included investigation of the remote and immediate causes of the violence,killings and other related acts during the Feb. 23 and March 9, 2019 general elections in Rivers.

It was also charged to identify the sponsors and perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the state during the period.

The panel was also told to identify the victims of the said violence including those killed during the elections.

It was also asked to identify the motives, if any, behind the said violence, killings and other related acts/matters during the polls, among others.

The panel to investigate the invasion of the state judiciary complex was charged to identify the immediate and remote causes of and/or the motives behind the invasion and destruction of the public property.

It was mandated to identify those who participated in, masterminded, counseled or procured others to participate in the invasion and destruction of public property at the complex in May, 2018, among others.

Responding, Justice Danagogo said that his commission would carry out its duties in line with the extant laws.

Also speaking,Justice Amadi noted that the invasion of the state judiciary complex could not be swept under the carpet.

He said that desecration of the temple of justice was an anathema to any democracy.