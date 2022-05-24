RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Wike dissolves cabinet, dismisses Chief of Staff, aide

Wike did not state the reason for the dissolution of his cabinet.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dissolved the state executive council.

The governor also sacked his chief of staff, Emeka Woke, and his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Harold Koko.

This development was announced in a statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The governor did not state the reason for the dissolution of his cabinet and dismissal of his aides, he, however, thanked them for their services and contributions to the state.

The statement reads, “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“The Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State.

“He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

Wike also directed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

This is coming hours after Wike, Governors Seyi Makinde, and Samuel Ortom met with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Speaking after their meeting with the ex-president, which held behind closed doors, Wike said he led the governors to inform and seek Obasanjo’s support for his presidential ambition.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

