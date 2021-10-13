Gov Uzodinma wants FG to compensate southeast with special fund for civil war losses

Uzodinma said this in Owerri on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, during a public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation sharing formula organised by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

He said the 30 month civil war left the southeast in a state of penury, adding that the region needed a development commission like the one created for the northeast due to Boko Haram insurgency in the zone.

The governor said if the special fund is created, it would relieve those who lost their properties and family members during the civil war.

He said, “I think the debacles of the civil war led the south-east into a deep poverty level; houses were burnt down, people were killed.

“Only recently, a special law was enacted as the North-East Development Commission, arising from the disaster of Boko Haram incidents. But the 30-month civil war that ended in 1970 left the south-east in a state of penury.”

The governor complained about the ‘obsolete’ revenue allocation formula, saying it was last reviewed in 1992.

He also maintained that the southeast has suffered great injustice on how revenues accruing from the zone are shared.

“Today, as it stands, the federal government takes home 52.68 per cent, state governments, 26.72 per cent, while the 774 local government areas take home 20.60 per cent,” he said.