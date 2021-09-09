Gov Uzodinma tells Buhari that 'Imo people love you so much'

He has been welcomed by a guard of honour at the airport.

A retinue of governors in the southeast and political leaders in the region, are also on hand to welcome the president who touched down in Owerri around 10am.

In his remarks, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma tells President Buhari that "Imo people love you so much."

Uzodinma also thanks the president for securing Imo, amid violent attacks from secessionists and militia groups.

"I am personally overwhelmed by your esteemed presence. Thank you Mr. President and welcome to Imo," Uzodinma says.

Buhari responds by saying he's glad to be in Imo and to have a first-hand feel of the governor's projects.

The president will be commissioning road and other completed projects in Imo.

President Buhari will also have a meeting with stakeholders in the southeast region during his brief stay.

The outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) had warned the president not to visit Imo and that he isn't welcome anywhere in the southeast.

IPOB had also declared a sit-at-home in the southeast as the president visits, to protest the imprisonment of its leader Nnamdi Kanu.