Gov Uzodinma sues for peace in Imo on Democracy Day

Separatists and hoodlums have unleashed a reign of terror on the southeast state in recent times, torching electoral offices and police stations for effect.

But the governor says it's time to sheathe the sword so that development and infrastructure projects can pick up some pace.

"May I use the occasion of this democracy day to appeal to everyone to sheathe his sword.

"I believe that as brothers and sisters from the same state, we can resolve our differences amicably without resort to violence.

"Imo State has been known as the bastion of hospitality and peace. We should collectively come together to rebuild our state and build its economy.

"With what has happened, investments are jeopardised and may soon take flight. Our youths are losing the few jobs they have. This should not be the legacy we should leave for our children," the governor appealed.

The governor also sympathized with the families of those who have lost their lives and those whose properties were destroyed, promising a cash compensation of N5million each to the families of the security operatives that lost their lives while combating the unknown gunmen in the state.

"In the spirit of democracy, I am willing and available for any meaningful dialogue that would bring an end to violence in our dear state.

"Let me reiterate here that we need peace for development. We should not be frittering our scarce resources in the management of security crises.