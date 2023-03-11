Gov Uzodinma sacks Commissioner over face-off with Imo NLC
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has sacked his Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Mr Ford Ozumba, over an ongoing face-off between the Imo chapter of the NLC and the state government.
“Gov. Uzodimma has approved the immediate removal of Chief Ford Ozumba, Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, from office.
“Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba says the governor directed Chief Ozumba to hand over to the Permanent Secretary at the ministry with immediate effect,’’ the statement read.
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company shut power supply to Imo since Thursday in compliance with NLC’s directive.
