ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodinma sacks Commissioner over face-off with Imo NLC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has sacked his Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Mr Ford Ozumba, over an ongoing face-off between the Imo chapter of the NLC and the state government.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Punch)
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Punch)

Recommended articles

Gov. Uzodimma has approved the immediate removal of Chief Ford Ozumba, Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, from office.

“Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba says the governor directed Chief Ozumba to hand over to the Permanent Secretary at the ministry with immediate effect,’’ the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company shut power supply to Imo since Thursday in compliance with NLC’s directive.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano senator intensifies Senate presidency push, meets 70 lawmakers-elect

Kano senator intensifies Senate presidency push, meets 70 lawmakers-elect

Zamfara: Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims after 68 days in captivity

Zamfara: Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims after 68 days in captivity

Gov Uzodinma sacks Commissioner over face-off with Imo NLC

Gov Uzodinma sacks Commissioner over face-off with Imo NLC

Guber Poll: Go all out for Tonye Cole, Amaechi tells Rivers residents

Guber Poll: Go all out for Tonye Cole, Amaechi tells Rivers residents

APC cautions against granting Ortom’s ₦1bn loan request days to election

APC cautions against granting Ortom’s ₦1bn loan request days to election

Soludo attacks Obi again over Anambra House of Assembly election

Soludo attacks Obi again over Anambra House of Assembly election

Tinubu will hand over power to a Northerner in 2031 - Joe Igbokwe boasts

Tinubu will hand over power to a Northerner in 2031 - Joe Igbokwe boasts

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC

Kwara health workers demand improved welfare package from Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara health workers demand improved welfare package from Gov AbdulRazaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration