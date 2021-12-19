RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodinma promises to reveal names of people sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January

Bayo Wahab

Gov Uzodinma had eight months ago accused 'aggrieved politicians' of sponsoring insecurity in Imo state.

Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State promises to reveal names of people sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January
Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State promises to reveal names of people sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January (Imo state govt)

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has promised to reveal the names of the people sponsoring insecurity in the state next month.

The governor disclosed that 18 suspects arrested in the state by security agencies had made confessional statements and revealed the names of their sponsors.

Uzodinma, who said this while addressing journalists on Saturday, December 18, 2021, threatened to call the names of the sponsors one by one.

“All the people that were hired to kill our people, we have started picking all of them. As of now, we’ve picked 18 suspects. Some of them have confessed those who are paying them.

“We have gotten the bank account from where they have been transferring money to them and we have the evidence. When I will address Imo stakeholders on January 3, I will call their names one by one,” he said.

In April, the governor had claimed that abductions and killings in Imo state were sponsored by aggrieved politicians to destabilise his government.

Lately, there has been an increase in the spate of attacks on innocent citizens by gunmen in the state.

Recall that last week, a gang of gunmen kidnapped two monarchs in the state and also set their palaces on fire.

Three days later, the body of one of the monarchs was found in a ditch.

Bayo Wahab

