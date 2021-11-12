RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodinma offers scholarship to Imo indigene who made 9As in WASSCE

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has offered scholarship to Miss Confidence Nwaozuzu who made distinctions in nine subjects in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwaozuzu, who hails from Amuzari in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo, was a student at Total Education Development Academy, Aba, Abia, where she sat for the examination.

Receiving Nwaozuzu on at the Government House Owerri on Thursday, Uzodinma pledged, on behalf of the state government, to train her in any university of her choice.

He added that the state government deemed it fit to identify with Nwaozuzu as a way of encouraging her and spurring other Imo students on in their academic endeavour.

According to him, education is the panacea to banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other societal vices prevalent among the youth.

He commended the efforts of the girl’s parents in directing their child aright, urging others to take the upbringing of their children seriously.

“We will take care of her education to the extent she will desire to study in any university of her choice, whether in Nigeria or abroad.

“We invited Nwaozuzu so as to identify with her successes and set an example for other students, both in secondary and tertiary Institutions, on the need for them to take their studies seriously.

“If any Imo child shows excellence, government will reciprocate,” the governor said.

Reacting, Nwaozuzu thanked the governor for inviting her and giving her “lifelong empowerment” in the form of education.

She advised other students to take their studies seriously and strike a balance between their academics and social life.

NAN reports that mother of the scholarship awardee, Mrs Faith Nwaozuzu, led other members of the family to the event.

