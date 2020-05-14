The governor said this while briefing newsmen after the state executive council meeting in Owerri on Wednesday.

Uzodinma, who spoke through his Information and Strategy Commissioner, Mr Declan Emelumba, said that agencies and parastatals that were yet to receive their salaries were to be blamed for their noncompliance to government guidelines on E-payment of salaries.

He said that despite an executive directive for workers to submit Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), some parastatals and agencies have refused to comply.

He further said that such agencies and parastatals have until Monday, May 18, to comply with the directive or their heads would risk losing their jobs.

“There is a government directive that all workers in the state payroll should submit their BVN for payment but some agencies and parastatals are yet to comply.

“Heads of agencies and parastatals who fail to comply by Monday next week will risk losing their jobs,’’ he said.