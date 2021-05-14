Gov Uzodinma hosts Muslims to Eid-el-Fitr banquet in Imo [Photos]

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu.

The governor said that every citizen of Imo must imbibe the spirit of love for one another while thanking God for life in-spite of the challenges of last year.

He explained that the invitation extended to the Muslim community was to reassure them of their safety and stressed that the recent security threats would not happen again.

Pulse Nigeria

The governor also urged them to go about their businesses without fear adding that the state belonged to all citizens, Christians and Muslims alike.

According to him, all security agencies are friends of the public and only bandits and criminals are enemies of the security agencies and will not be spared.

He also thanked God for a peaceful 2021 Eid-el-fitr celebrations in Imo State, and wished the Muslim celebrants Eid Mubarak.

Earlier in his address, the Chief Imam of Imo, Alhaji Suleiman Njoku said that the celebration was a time to remember the less privileged and the needy in the society.

Pulse Nigeria

Njoku added that it was time for everyone to live a righteous life and seek for forgiveness from the Creator.

The Imam explained that Eid-el-fitr reminded every Muslim about how to worship God and relate with fellow human beings irrespective of religious affiliation.

He also stressed the importance of unity, peace and love for one another and reminded all muslim faithful that Islam was a religion of mercy, kindness and humility.

He thanked the Governor for hosting them and appealed to every Nigerian to pray for those in authority.

Pulse Nigeria

In a vote of thanks, the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Tukru Yaro expressed appreciation to the Governor for the invitation.

Yaro described it as the best opportunity of interface with the two major faiths in the state while commending the governor’s efforts in the area of security of life and property.

He also called for all hands to be on deck to realize the governor’s efforts in that direction.

Also present at the event were the President of Imo chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Eches Eches and the Anglican Archbishop of Egbu, Rt Rev Geoffrey Okoroafor.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria