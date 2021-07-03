Gov Uzodinma donates N105m to families of slain police officers in Imo

He said that the officers paid a supreme price, adding that government must not fail to cater for those they left behind.

“I can assure you that peace has been returned to Imo as at today, it was not an easy journey but we have conquered insecurity in the state.

“It is most regrettable that police and other security agencies lost its personnel in the struggle to return peace in the state, but I urge families of the victims to take solace,” he said.

The governor commended security agencies in the state for their gallantry in fighting crime, especially the recent attacks on security formation in the state.

He also promised to make the state safe for residents of Imo, adding that the state would be too hot for criminals to operate.

Earlier in his remarks, Usman commended the governor for showing great concerns over the death of some officers.

The IGP who also commissioned some security vehicles donated by the governor, urged officers to occupy the space in Imo.

He commended the police for living up to expectations in Imo and urged them not to relent in fishing out criminal elements in the state.