RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodinma donates N105m to families of slain police officers in Imo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has donated N105 million to 21 families of police officers allegedly killed in Imo during the recent attacks by gunmen.

Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State donates security vehicles and gadgets to security outfit in the state (Imo state govt)
Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State donates security vehicles and gadgets to security outfit in the state (Imo state govt)

Uzodimma presented a cheque of N5 million each to families of the deceased officers at the police headquarters shortly after he received the Inspector General of Police (IGP), IGP Alkali Usman, on Friday, at the Government House.

Recommended articles

He said that the officers paid a supreme price, adding that government must not fail to cater for those they left behind.

“I can assure you that peace has been returned to Imo as at today, it was not an easy journey but we have conquered insecurity in the state.

“It is most regrettable that police and other security agencies lost its personnel in the struggle to return peace in the state, but I urge families of the victims to take solace,” he said.

The governor commended security agencies in the state for their gallantry in fighting crime, especially the recent attacks on security formation in the state.

He also promised to make the state safe for residents of Imo, adding that the state would be too hot for criminals to operate.

Earlier in his remarks, Usman commended the governor for showing great concerns over the death of some officers.

The IGP who also commissioned some security vehicles donated by the governor, urged officers to occupy the space in Imo.

He commended the police for living up to expectations in Imo and urged them not to relent in fishing out criminal elements in the state.

The IG also condoled with families of the deceased officers and assured them that the police authority would not abandon them.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police deny report of attack on Osun community by herdsmen

Gov Uzodinma donates N105m to families of slain police officers in Imo

IPOB commander narrates how they attacked police stations in Imo after using heads of 10 girls for rituals

Nnamdi Kanu says Kenyan police nearly finished him with beatings

Amaechi wants rail track vandals to be charged with manslaughter

Sunday Igboho reacts to DSS allegations, says he protects himself with traditional powers not guns

Gov Matawalle says he joined APC to bring peace to Zamfara

Court orders NSITF to reinstate dismissed staff

Amaechi says Buhari will inaugurate Kano-Kaduna rail project soon