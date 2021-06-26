Gov Uzodinma declares last Saturday of June every year as Youth Day

The governor disclosed this on Saturday, June 26, 2021 during the disbursement of N250,000 empowerment fund to 15,000 youths who were trained on various essential skills including fish farming, hairdressing, tailoring and barbing.

"We are taking a practical step in the actualisation of our prosperity agenda.

"Our Shared Prosperity Programme is not just a mantra but a manifestation of our resolve to empower Imo People, particularly the youths, not only economically but also politically," Uzodinma stated.

He added that: "I am delighted to inform you that as part of my government’s determination to engage our youths more proactively and make them more relevant, I will institute a forum for your yearly regular interaction, to take necessary steps to encourage you to take up the role of playing advocacy for peace for a crime-free Imo state.