Gov Uzodinma congratulates Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe on his 80th birthday celebration

Gov Uzodinma while felicitating with the royal octogenarian described him as a blessing not just to his home state Anambra but to Nigeria as a country and a royal father whose pedigree and antecedents keeps speaking volume of his personality as topnotch.

He extolled the virtues of Igwe Achebe, who as the Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers has displayed uncommon wisdom and intelligence which has brought flair to the traditional institution of Anambra State and in Nigeria.

The governor said, “Igwe Achebe has been an inspiration to many people through his sincere lifestyle, service to humanity, amongst other unrivaled qualities that stands him out as a respected monarch.”