RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodinma assents to bill birthing Imo Security Organisation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has signed two Executive Bills on security and land matters into law, as passed by the Imo House of Assembly.

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]
Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma] Pulse Nigeria

The first was a bill for a law to establish the Imo State Security Organisation to assist in maintaining law and order in the state and related matters therein.

Recommended articles

The second bill established the Imo State land administration and geographic information service for the purposes of regulating land administration in the state and other related matters therein.

Uzodimma, in a statement by Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, his Chief Press Secretary, pointed out that “the two laws could not have come at a more auspicious time owing to the security challenges in Imo and Nigeria, generally."

The governor said the bill was sent to the house of assembly to address the challenges of militancy, attacks on police formations and politically influenced violence.

He said the law was made to assist the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order and to secure life and property in Imo.

According to him, the law on security bans unauthorized persons from carrying firearms in the state.

The governor added that the second law would address the several petitions and complaints about illegal land acquisition by some individuals, as well as generally sanitise land administrations in the state.

Earlier, the speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Paul Emeziem, said the Imo security organisation law would support such other laws in fishing out criminals and ending the spate of criminality.

He said the Imo Land Administration and Geographic Information Service, on its part, would support already existing whitepaper and gazettes on the recovery of fraudulently acquired lands and property.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online