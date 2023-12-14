ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodimma’s daughter to honour young lawyers in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

She stressed the significance of the scholarship program as an investment in the future of economically disadvantaged, aspiring Nigerian lawyers.

Prada Uzodimma, daughter of Imo State Governor. [Prada]
Prada Uzodimma, daughter of Imo State Governor. [Prada]

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Uzodimma stated that the event will be held at the NBA House in Abuja on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

She stressed the significance of the scholarship program as an investment in the future of economically disadvantaged, aspiring Nigerian lawyers.

The statement reads in part, “This ceremony aims to honour and recognize the dedication of these young legal minds who strive to make a meaningful impact in the legal profession, despite facing financial challenges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further stated that the initiative, “which successfully covered Nigerian Law School tuition fees for numerous beneficiaries from 2021 till date, continues to exemplify Barrister Prada’s dedication to empowering the next generation of legal luminaries.”

Some of the guests expected at the award ceremony include Prof. Isa Chiroma, SAN, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, Prophet Olabisi Adamu, Convenor, Ignite Intercessors Ministry, Professor Dorothy Ufot, SAN, and Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN, Former Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Other guests expected to grace the event include leaders in the legal field such as Paul Daudu, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Bwari Branch, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, Jonathan Taidi, SAN, Past General Secretary NBA, Chibuzo M Nwosu, Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Hon. Sunday Umeha, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Justice, and Emmanuel Tayo Ogunjide, Chairman NBA Gwagwalada Branch.

Looking ahead, Barrister Prada revealed plans for the Prada Uzodimma Imo Indigenes Law Scholarship Grant (PUIISG), slated to launch next year.

This initiative is designed to specifically target indigent Imo youths pursuing undergraduate law programs.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Committee of VCs praises removal of universities from IPPIS

Committee of VCs praises removal of universities from IPPIS

Congratulations to MTF Academy Class of 2023!

Congratulations to MTF Academy Class of 2023!

Tribunal orders Abuja power company to pay ₦5.3bn tax liability for 4 years

Tribunal orders Abuja power company to pay ₦5.3bn tax liability for 4 years

Stay connected and stylish with the newly introduced oraimo Watch 4 Plus

Stay connected and stylish with the newly introduced oraimo Watch 4 Plus

Gov Uzodimma’s daughter to honour young lawyers in Abuja

Gov Uzodimma’s daughter to honour young lawyers in Abuja

You can film police officers on duty  —  Police spokesperson tells Nigerians

You can film police officers on duty  —  Police spokesperson tells Nigerians

Governor Zulum approves appointment of 7 permanent secretaries

Governor Zulum approves appointment of 7 permanent secretaries

EFCC arrests twin brothers, 5 others over alleged internet fraud in Oyo

EFCC arrests twin brothers, 5 others over alleged internet fraud in Oyo

Fubara signs ₦80bn 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

Fubara signs ₦80bn 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State [Vanguard News]

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

Chief Frank Kokori [Punch News]

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)[SolaceBase]

KEDCO set to upgrade pre-payment meters at franchise areas