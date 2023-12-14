Gov Uzodimma’s daughter to honour young lawyers in Abuja

In a statement released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Uzodimma stated that the event will be held at the NBA House in Abuja on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

She stressed the significance of the scholarship program as an investment in the future of economically disadvantaged, aspiring Nigerian lawyers.

The statement reads in part, “This ceremony aims to honour and recognize the dedication of these young legal minds who strive to make a meaningful impact in the legal profession, despite facing financial challenges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further stated that the initiative, “which successfully covered Nigerian Law School tuition fees for numerous beneficiaries from 2021 till date, continues to exemplify Barrister Prada’s dedication to empowering the next generation of legal luminaries.”

Some of the guests expected at the award ceremony include Prof. Isa Chiroma, SAN, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, Prophet Olabisi Adamu, Convenor, Ignite Intercessors Ministry, Professor Dorothy Ufot, SAN, and Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN, Former Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Other guests expected to grace the event include leaders in the legal field such as Paul Daudu, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Bwari Branch, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, Jonathan Taidi, SAN, Past General Secretary NBA, Chibuzo M Nwosu, Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Hon. Sunday Umeha, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Justice, and Emmanuel Tayo Ogunjide, Chairman NBA Gwagwalada Branch.

Looking ahead, Barrister Prada revealed plans for the Prada Uzodimma Imo Indigenes Law Scholarship Grant (PUIISG), slated to launch next year.