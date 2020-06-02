The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Owerri.

Uzodimma commended the commission for a job well done, promising to do justice to the report.

He assured the members that the government would critically study the report with a view to doing the needful in the interest of Imo people.

He further said that the report was important to the people, as they have looked forward to it.

“The commission has passed the ball and it is the responsibility of the government to score the goal,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe (Rtd.), said members ascertained the extent of distortion to the Owerri Master Plan.

Duruoha-Igwe said that the commission’s recommendation had only one motivating consideration: “to completely restore Owerri master plan and the lost glory of the beautiful city”.

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma receives the Judicial Commission report [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]

She said they were mindful of the fact that history and people of the state would judge them harshly if they fail in the onerous task of getting it right.

She explained that in the course of their assignment, the commission received 1,532 petitions and memoranda from within the state and the diaspora.

“The visual evidence shows that the distortion of Owerri master plan is colossal and mind-boggling.

”It requires a man and government with lion’s heart to restore same, bearing in mind that you cannot make an omelette without breaking an egg.

“It is the prayer of the committee members that the report will find acceptability before God and the people of the state,” she said.