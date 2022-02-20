Gov Uzodimma empowers Imo youths with 2,700 smartphones, cars

The two brand new Greely cars were presented to Mr Joshua Okeke from Orlu LGA and Miss Blessing Enekwe from Ikeduru LGA, who were winners in a lucky deep conducted at the venue of the programme.

The governor reinstated his commitment to youth empowerment through job creation and called on the youths to help fish out criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state.

He promised to replicate the gesture in the three senatorial zones of the state so that the technical empowerment would get to all the youths of the state.

“I have come to give the youths the opportunity to be part of government and governance, to stop unemployment by empowering the youths. My government belongs to you, it is your government.

“Imo youths and Imo people in general will in 18 more months see the magic on development,” he said.

Earlier in an address, the Special Adviser to the governor on Social Media Influence and organiser of the concert, Mr Paschal Okechukwu, thanked the governor for his approval of the event.

According to him, the programme is aimed at making Imo youths technologically sound and bringing them up to speed with their counterparts across the globe.

“Imo youths are ready now, more than ever before, to work with the governor and contribute their quota to the good governance of the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the concert featured musical performances by popular artistes including Mr Flavour and Chinyere Udoma.