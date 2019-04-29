Umahi gave the advice on Monday in Abakaliki when he received the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 12 of the Institute for Security Services (ISS).

Umahi, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, noted that allowing heads of security agencies and other personnel to stabilise in their states of posting “is a veritable way of achieving such measure.

“Each time a commissioner of police is sent to Ebonyi for instance, he will be moved within days.

“During the last general elections, we had four commissioner of police sent to the state within four weeks and this makes it difficult for such officers to be acquainted with the state’s security and related terrains.

“We recommend the state Director of the State Security Service (DSS) to the FG as he has studied the Ebonyi terrain, identified the hoodlums and have devised ways of checking them.

“When such an officer is transferred, it will take the new officer about two years to understudy the terrain as the state’s security apparatus could had collapsed if not for the neighbourhood security outfit,” he said.

He said that although records played an essential role in the provision of security, experience and impression were indispensable as well.

“Security is not all about carrying guns, harassment, and intimidation, but also about intelligence gathering, inter-personal relationships, counselling, and advice even when it is difficult to do so.

“I urge the team to conduct its study equitably in the state and report positively about it because we will challenge any negative report about us,” he said.

Mrs Angela Oloseni, Leader of the team, expressed appreciation to the governor for the warm welcome.

She pledged that the team would carry out its study in the state equitably.

“The theme of the tour is `Trans-humans and International Migration: Challenges of Governance, Peace and Development in sub-Saharan Africa’.

“This interaction will allow for the review of the sub-theme which includes development and management of trans-humans in sub-Saharan Africa, challenges of governance, peace and development in sub-Saharan Africa,” she said.

She remarked that three other delegations from the institute were simultaneously conducting similar tours in Ekiti, Niger, and Jigawa states as the course is designed to make the participants attain the highest level of competence in handling security competence.

“The main objective of the institute is to foster inter-agency collaboration and foster a broader sphere to deal effectively with security challenges in the ever changing security environment,” she added.

Dr. Hyginus Nwokwu, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said that the team would inspect several infrastructural projects across the state during its five-day stay in the state.