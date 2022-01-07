The suspension is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.
Gov. Umahi suspends principal secretary over dereliction of duty
Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday suspended Mr Emmanuel Obasi, his Principal Secretary for one month over dereliction of duty.
In the statement, Umahi directed that the suspension was with immediate effect.
“Obasi is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the SSG before the close of work on Jan. 7.
“Strict compliance to this directive is to be ensured,’’ the statement read.
