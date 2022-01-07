RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Umahi suspends principal secretary over dereliction of duty

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday suspended Mr Emmanuel Obasi, his Principal Secretary for one month over dereliction of duty.

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Governor, Dave Umahi.

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Recommended articles

In the statement, Umahi directed that the suspension was with immediate effect.

Obasi is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the SSG before the close of work on Jan. 7.

“Strict compliance to this directive is to be ensured,’’ the statement read.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Umahi suspends principal secretary over dereliction of duty

Gov. Umahi suspends principal secretary over dereliction of duty

Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr Ahmad BUK dies in Kano

Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr Ahmad BUK dies in Kano

Yahaya Bello receives Sanusi Lamido, Islamic clerics as Kogi hosts World Maulid

Yahaya Bello receives Sanusi Lamido, Islamic clerics as Kogi hosts World Maulid

No controversy, Lekan Balogun next in line as Olubadan of Ibadan- Ladoja

No controversy, Lekan Balogun next in line as Olubadan of Ibadan- Ladoja

Buhari inaugurates NNPC Board, demands transparency, accountability

Buhari inaugurates NNPC Board, demands transparency, accountability

14,000 candidates jostle for 4,800 admission slots in KASU – Official

14,000 candidates jostle for 4,800 admission slots in KASU – Official

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge