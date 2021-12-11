RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Umahi suspends permanent secretary over delay in salary payment

Authors:

bayo wahab

The governor also warns LG bosses to ensure salaries are paid as and when due.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered that the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development be suspended over delay in payment of November salary for local government officials.

Recommended articles

The governor also asked the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Special Assistants on Local Government and the 13 local government chairmen in the state to ensure salaries are paid at the right time.

Umahi said this in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Igwe, on Friday, December 10, 2021.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Chief David Umahi, has noticed with dismay the delay in the payment of local government staff salary for the month of November.

“In view of this, he has directed the immediate suspension of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development and the Accountant, JAAC for one month without salary,” the statement reads.

The governor warned that failure to comply with his directives would attract severe sanctions.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Umahi suspends permanent secretary over delay in salary payment

Gov Umahi suspends permanent secretary over delay in salary payment

Imota Rice Mill: Sanwo-Olu tasks contractors on production date

Imota Rice Mill: Sanwo-Olu tasks contractors on production date

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Lai Mohammed says renovation of National Theatre delights FG

Lai Mohammed says renovation of National Theatre delights FG

Flour Mill reveals campaign to boost food production

Flour Mill reveals campaign to boost food production

Army Chief vows to deal with those fueling crisis in Nigeria

Army Chief vows to deal with those fueling crisis in Nigeria

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

African countries travel ban hints at political discrimination

African countries travel ban hints at political discrimination

FG says most of its agreements with ASUU were reached under duress

FG says most of its agreements with ASUU were reached under duress

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year