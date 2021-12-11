Gov Umahi suspends permanent secretary over delay in salary payment

The governor also asked the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Special Assistants on Local Government and the 13 local government chairmen in the state to ensure salaries are paid at the right time.

Umahi said this in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Igwe, on Friday, December 10, 2021.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Chief David Umahi, has noticed with dismay the delay in the payment of local government staff salary for the month of November.

“In view of this, he has directed the immediate suspension of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development and the Accountant, JAAC for one month without salary,” the statement reads.