Gov Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary over delay in November salary

“The governor has noticed with dismay the delay in the payment of local government staff salary for November.

“In view of this, the governor has directed the immediate suspension of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development and the Accountant, JAAC for one month without salary.

“The governor also charged the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, the SSA and SA on Local Government and the 13 local government council chairmen to live up to their responsibilities by ensuring that salaries are paid as and when due henceforth.