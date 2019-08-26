Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has suspended his Special Assistant (SA) on Project Monitoring (Ebonyi South Zone), Mr Felix Otah.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said in a statement on Monday, that Otah was suspended for “lack of commitment and seriousness in discharging his duties.’’

“The SA is therefore directed to handover all government property in his possession to the office of the SSG.

“This should be on or before the close of work of Tuesday, Aug.27, 2019,” the SSG stated.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otah is the second aide of the governor to be suspended since the recent inauguration of the State Executive Council.