The 10 former commissioners were those that served during his first tenure in the state.

The names of the commissioner-nominees were contained in a statement signed by Mr Tony Nwizi, Special Adviser on Media to the Speaker, Ebonyi House of Assembly in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Nwizi said the screening of the nominees had been scheduled for July 23, July 30 and Aug.13.

The 10 former commissioners retained in the list included Messrs Charles Akpuenika, former Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Uchenna Orji (Human Capital Development and Monitoring) and Emmanuel Nwobo (Special Projects).

The commissioners also retained in the list include Chief Solomon Okoronkwo (Local Governmentand Chieftaincy Matters) Mrs Elizabeth Ogbaga (Culture and Tourism) and Dr Sunday Nwangele (Grants and Donor Agencies).

Others were Dr Daniel Umezurike (Health), Chief Moses Nome (Agriculture and Natural Resources), Mr Fidelis Nweze (Works), Mr Emmanuel Uguru (Power) and Mrs Rebecca Ogbuewu (Women Affairs and Social Development).

The new nominees, according to the list include Mr Ogbonnaya Abara, Mrs Deborah Okah, Prof Ogbonnaya Chukwu, Chief Oluchukwu Ezeali and Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The statement directed the nominees to appear before the House for screening and possible confirmation on the listed dates.

“The nominees are to submit their curriculum vitae, photocopies of relevant credentials and tax clearance certificates with evidence of payment of their property taxes.

“This should be submitted in 30 file copies and not later than Monday, July 22, to the office of the Clerk of the House,” Nwizi added.