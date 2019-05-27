Umahi made the promise in Abakaliki during the state’s Empowerment Day ceremony organised on Saturday by the ministry, noting that Orji’s case was “exceptional’’.

“Actually, we don’t have plans for people to perpetuate in their offices, but if we return you as a commissioner, we will return you to the same office.

“I can say boldly that we have succeeded in this particular ministry and while orji was speaking, I noticed his passion for the ministry.

“The PDP National Vice-Chairman asked me if Orji was given money specially, I said no, and that this people he brought together are differently endowed in health, nutrition and education,” he said.

The governor also thanked the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Solomon Okoronkwo, his aide on Religion and Welfare Matters, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali among others, for ensuring that his empowerment programmes reached the grassroots and the vulnerable.

“You have assisted me in this God-given task of looking after the widows and elderly as we will start a programme for the elders above 70 years of age, in our second tenure.

“We will build a home for them to relax, be-massaged, watch films, dance among other recreational activities.

“Every appointee in our second tenure must choose two widows to look after and we will also empower the youth for our evening to be peaceful,” he said.

He noted that his administration would empower additional 100 widows per local government area bringing the total to 1,300, including additional 100 ministers of God from every bloc of the state.

“We will also empower additional 100 Muslims, 1000 youths and seek the review of all empowerment programmes we have made to give more funds to those that have done well,” he said.

Reacting, Orji thanked the governor for his commitment to empowering the people who had contributed to the successes recorded by his office.

“We are instituting the ‘Akubaroaha-(the governor’s nickname-meaning ‘wealth that benefits the people) hall of fame, to select richly endowed persons in various fields.

“We will give them titles such as annual state empowerment honours awards which will make them to identify with the governor in his good works,” he said.

“Your excellency, being the owner of this hall of fame, you are conferred by these empowerment beneficiaries as the Grand Commander — Empowerment Hall of Fame,” he said.

He noted that thousands of beneficiaries had been empowered across the 13 local governments of the state as the aim of achieving economic development in the state, was coming to fruition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife also received an award at the occasion while the beneficiaries thanked the governor for his gesture.