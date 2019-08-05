Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has petitioned the South African government over the gruesome murder of Mr Benjamin Simeon, an indigene of Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state but resident in South Africa.

Umahi, who is the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, expressed great sadness over the gruesome murder of Simeon by yet to be identified gunmen in Johannesburg.

In the petition addressed to the South African High Commission in Nigeria, he called for a full scale investigation into the killing of the Nigerian citizen with a view to unmasking the killers and bringing them to justice.

The statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, the governor requested in the petition for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

According to the statement, Simeon was allegedly shot by yet to be identified gunmen on Aug. 3, 2019, at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased, was until his death a law abiding Nigerian citizen resident in South Africa where he was going about his normal business as a taxi driver.

He had dropped his passengers shortly before he was allegedly shot dead by his assailants.

Umahi also called on the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, to intervene in the matter to ensure that the South African envoy acts on the petition and the urgent need to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

Umahi said the murder of the 43-year-old indigene of Ebonyi had thrown the state into mourning, while pleading that he must not die in vain.

“Unraveling the circumstances surrounding this heinous murder of Simeon presents to the fore, the need for the South African government to undertake requisite thoroughness and transparency to ensure that justice is served.

“We call on South African government to ensure that justice is not only served to Simeon but also served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi and the family of the deceased.

“The loss of a highly talented and law abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood.

“In the face of the foregoing, the least that can be done for him and his family now is to prove that he did not die in vain by vigorously probing his murder and ensuring that the killers face justice,” the statement read in part.